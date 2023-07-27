Russia Arrests Sailor Accused of Plotting to Blow Up Warship 

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Thursday said it arrested a Russian Navy sailor who it accused of plotting to blow up a warship.

The FSB said the sailor had been recruited by Ukrainian special services “to commit a terror attack aboard one of the Black Sea Fleet ships carrying high-precision missile weapons.”

It added that the sailor had been in possession of two improvised explosive devices when he was detained.

Unlike with previous arrests of accused saboteurs, the FSB's statement on Thursday was not accompanied by photos or video of the detention.