Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Arrests Sailor Accused of Plotting to Blow Up Warship 

A ship in Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Indian Navy

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Thursday said it arrested a Russian Navy sailor who it accused of plotting to blow up a warship.

The FSB said the sailor had been recruited by Ukrainian special services “to commit a terror attack aboard one of the Black Sea Fleet ships carrying high-precision missile weapons.”

It added that the sailor had been in possession of two improvised explosive devices when he was detained. 

Unlike with previous arrests of accused saboteurs, the FSB's statement on Thursday was not accompanied by photos or video of the detention.

As of early Thursday, Ukraine’s Navy said seven Russian warships — one of them carrying Kalibr cruise missiles — were performing combat duty in the Black Sea.

The FSB also accused the detained sailor of sharing state secrets with Kyiv, according to Interfax.

He was charged with terrorism, treason, illicit trafficking of explosives and disclosing state secrets.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Read more about: Navy , Black Sea , Sabotage

Read more

grain deal fallout

Russia Says Thwarted Naval Drone Attack Against Black Sea Patrol Boat

Russian military officials said the patrol boat was deployed around 370 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol, a key port in the annexed Crimean peninsula...
1 Min read
combat training

Russian Navy Holds Live Fire 'Exercise' in Black Sea

The military drills took place days after the Kremlin said it would consider ships traveling to Ukraine through the waterway potential military targets...
1 Min read
naval target

Russia Says Repels Ukraine Attack on Black Sea Warship

The Priazovye battleship has been guarding the TurkStream and the Blue Stream gas pipelines.
1 Min read
Strike on Crimea

Situation in Sevastopol 'Under Control' as Russian Navy Repels Drone Attack

Ukrainian drones launched an attack on the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Russia-annexed Crimea early on Wednesday.
1 Min read