Russian Warships Leave Annexed Crimea Amid Growing Missile Threats – Reports

Russia's Black Sea Fleet has moved its warships from annexed Crimea to southern Russia after a string of attacks on its headquarters, the independent news outlet The Bell reported Wednesday, citing satellite images shared by pro-war military bloggers.

The frigates Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov, three submarines, five large landing ships and several small missile ships are now moored in the port of Novorossiysk in Russia’s Krasnodar region, the report states.

Admiral Makarov became the flagship of the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet after the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser last year.

The satellite images, dated Oct. 1-2, show that a large landing ship, minesweepers and other small ships have been moved out of Sevastopol in southwestern Crimea to the port of Feodosia, which is located in the east of the peninsula.

Sevastopol came under two major Ukrainian missile attacks last month, with a Sept. 13 strike badly damaging a submarine and a large landing ship, as well as a Sept. 22 strike hitting the Black Sea Fleet headquarters.