Crippled Missile Cruiser a Symbolic, Strategic Blow to Russia

Significant damage to Russia’s Moskva missile cruiser off the Ukrainian coast late Wednesday is not only a symbolic blow to Russian military power, but may have major consequences for the ongoing invasion, according to analysts.

“Russia has lost a significant part of its naval capability in the Black Sea, and its ability to hit targets in Ukraine,” said independent military analyst Pavel Luzhin.

The details of an explosion onboard the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet remained unclear Thursday, with Russian officials claiming onboard ammunition exploded and caused a large fire, and Ukrainian officials saying its forces successfully targeted the Moskva with Neptune anti-ship missiles.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that the ship remained afloat, and that its 510-man crew had been successfully evacuated.

"Measures are ongoing to tow the cruiser into port," the ministry said.

U.S. Department for Defense spokesperson John Kirby stated Thursday that the Moskva was still afloat and “operating under her own power.”

The 186-meter-long vessel is the third-largest in Russia’s active fleet, and crucial to Russian naval power. The only Russian warship capable of carrying nuclear weapons, the Moskva is one of three Soviet-era “Slava”-class guided missile cruisers.

Since Russia launched its attack on neighboring Ukraine in February, the 12,500-ton Moskva has been used as a crucial store of defensive weapons and air defense missiles, as well as a hub for coordinating naval attacks, according to experts.