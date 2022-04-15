Russia Says Black Sea Flagship Moskva Has Sunk

Russia's guided missile cruiser Moskva has sunk in the Black Sea after being damaged during the military operation in Ukraine, Russia's defense ministry said late Thursday.

"While being towed ... toward the destination port, the vessel lost its balance due to damage sustained in the hull as fire broke out after ammunition exploded. Given the choppy seas, the vessel sank," the state news agency TASS quoted the ministry as saying.

The ministry had earlier said that the fire had been contained and that the ship could remain afloat. It had said it would look into the cause of the fire.

The ministry had also said hundreds of crew members had been evacuated to other ships in the Black Sea.

Ukraine said the ship had been hit in a rocket attack.

Odesa military spokesman Sergey Bratchuk said the Moskva was damaged by "Neptune domestic cruise missiles," in an account largely echoed by the regional governor.

"This is a big blow to the Black Sea fleet, this is... a key part of their efforts to execute some sort of naval dominance in the Black Sea," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told CNN.

"This is going to have an effect on their capabilities."

Kirby said the United States could not confirm the exact cause of the ship's demise.

"We're also not in any position to refute the Ukrainian side of this," he added. "It's certainly plausible and possible that they did in fact hit this with a Neptune missile or maybe more."