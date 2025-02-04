Pro-Kremlin Paramilitary Leader Killed in Suspected Suicide Bombing – Reports

A bomb explosion that killed a pro-Kremlin paramilitary leader from eastern Ukraine may have been a suicide attack, Russian media reported Tuesday, citing law enforcement sources.

Armen Sarkisyan, founder of the Arbat Battalion, which fights for Russia in Ukraine, died from his injuries after being hospitalized Monday. Another person was also killed, and four others were wounded in the blast.

“The leading theory is that the explosion in the Scarlet Sails residential complex was committed by a suicide bomber,” the Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed law enforcement official as saying. “Early indications are that he detonated an explosive device that he brought with him.”

Surveillance footage allegedly showed a Soviet-era anti-personnel mine exploding near a man who greeted Sarkisyan in the building lobby, the Kommersant business daily, also citing police sources, reported.