Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

FSB May Gain Oversight of Foreign Scientific Cooperation – Vedomosti

Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) may soon gain regulatory authority over international scientific cooperation under newly proposed legislation, the business daily Vedomosti reported Monday, citing anonymous government sources.

If passed, the bill would require scientists to obtain FSB approval before engaging in research collaboration with foreign entities and individuals. The Russian government would be tasked with determining which exact areas of scientific work would fall under the FSB’s purview.

The law would also regulate foreign-owned scientific institutions in Russia, according to Vedomosti. Universities and research institutions would likewise need to publish their existing foreign cooperation agreements.

According to Vedomosti’s sources, the bill was drafted by Russia’s Education and Science Ministry and has received broad support from key stakeholders, including the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Kurchatov Institute, a nuclear research facility led by President Vladimir Putin’s close associate Mikhail Kovalchuk. The institute oversees an association of dozens of Russian universities involved in “mega-science projects” requiring international collaboration.

Vedomosti did not specify when lawmakers are expected to vote on the proposed legislation.

“The bill was developed to ensure the national interests of our country, and such approval by the FSB will strengthen control over the transfer of scientific results outside of Russia, without violating freedom of scientific creativity,” Vladimir Gruzdev, who chairs the Association of Lawyers of Russia, told the newspaper.

The proposed legislation, which would amend Russia’s law on science and technology policy, comes amid a recent wave of treason arrests and convictions of hypersonic missile scientists, as well as heightened scrutiny of academics with foreign contacts.

Read more about: Science , University

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian-Born Quantum Dot Pioneer Ekimov Wins Nobel Prize in Chemistry

In 1981, physicist Alexei Ekimov discovered tiny particles, known as quantum dots, at St. Petersburg’s Vavilov State Optical Institute.
1 Min read

Russia Launches First Moon Mission in Nearly 50 Years

The launch of the Luna-25 lander is Russia's first lunar mission since 1976, when the U.S.S.R. was a pioneer in space exploration.
2 Min read

Russian Aerospace Scientist Jailed 12 Years for Treason – Reports

Valery Golubkin, 71, was accused of passing on state secrets while working on a collaboration with the EU on the world’s first civil hypersonic airliner...
2 Min read

To Infinity and Beyond: The Polytech Film Festival Opens in Moscow

Climate change, virtual reality and a masterclass on eating insects are just some of the highlights of the upcoming 360° Science and Technology Film Festival...