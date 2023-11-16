Russia Tracks Academics With Foreign Contacts as Treason Cases Rise – Reports

Russian authorities have started collecting the personal data of academics who are in contact with foreigners, the independent investigative outlet Mozhem Obyasnit reported Thursday.

The practice was compared to that of the Soviet era, when contacts between Russians and foreigners were strictly monitored.

It also comes amid what the UN has called an alarming rise in Russia’s treason and espionage arrests since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s Education and Science Ministry last Thursday circulated a letter to universities requiring them to fill out forms on students and academics who took part in international scientific events in 2023, according to Mozhem Obyasnit.

An attached fill-out form asks for “detailed information about the contingent of participants at international congress and exhibition events organized or attended by a Russian academic or scientific institution.”