At Least 2.5K Scholars Left Russia Since Ukraine Invasion – Novaya Gazeta

At least 2,500 scholars have left Russia since its forces invaded Ukraine nearly two years ago, the independent news outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe reported Thursday, citing data from global research databases.

Between 2022 and 2023, some 1,600 Russian scholars changed their employment status to a foreign institution, while 900 others either quit or deleted their affiliation with Russia and listed a different country as their residence, according to data from Open Researcher and Contributor ID (ORCID), which indexes academic researchers.

Novaya Gazeta said 30% of scholars registered with ORCID had moved out of Russia in 2022, noting also that between 2012 and 2021 that share stood at 10% per year.

At the same time, the outlet said the share of foreign scholars working in Russia dropped from 7% in 2021 to 2% in 2023.