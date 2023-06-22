Support The Moscow Times!
Soviet Hydrogen Bomb Creator Dies By Suicide

The RDS-37 thermonuclear bomb. militaryrussia.ru

A Russian physicist and co-creator of the Soviet Union’s first two-stage hydrogen bomb committed suicide in his central Moscow apartment at the age of 92, Russian media reported late Wednesday, citing investigators. 

Grigory Klinishov’s body was found by his 67-year-old daughter on Saturday alongside a death note, according to the Kommersant business daily. 

He was said to have written that he was grieving over the death of his wife and was battling his own health issues.

Klinishov had worked under the prominent Soviet nuclear physicist and later dissident Andrei Sakharov in the 1950s.

The physicist developed a charge for the two-stage hydrogen bomb RDS-37, which was tested in November 1955 and led to a series of Soviet hydrogen bomb tests.

