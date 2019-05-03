Trump, Putin Discuss Possible New Nuclear Accord – White House

By Reuters
Zuma / TASS

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for more than an hour on Friday, discussing the possibility of a new nuclear accord, North Korean denuclearization and the political situation in Venezuela, the White House said.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters Trump and Putin talked about the possibility of a new multilateral nuclear accord between the United States, Russia and China, or an extension of the current U.S.-Russia strategic nuclear treaty.

Sanders said the conversation lasted for more than an hour and briefly touched upon Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign. She said that issue was discussed in the context that the investigation had ended.

"They discussed a nuclear agreement, both new and extended, and the possibility of having conversations with China on that as well," Sanders said.

"They discussed trade and the fact that it has increased between the two countries since the president has come into office. They also talked about North Korea. They also spoke about Ukraine and Venezuela — an overall positive conversation," she said.

Read more about: Trump , Nuclear Weapons

Read more

Arms

Trump Tells Putin: ‘I’ll Win Arms Race,' U.S. Media Report

Putin showed off a new generation of nuclear-powered missiles earlier this month.
Nuclear Weapons

Russia Riled by Trump's 'Disturbing' Nuclear Weapons Comments

Russian lawmakers lash out at Trump's comments on expanding the US nuclear arsenal.
Nuclear Weapons

'Fake News' Risks U.S.-Russia Nuclear War, Says Trump

Russia and the United States need to improve ties in order to avoid a nuclear holocaust, U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed.
Nuclear Weapons

Kremlin Will Not Discuss Curbing Arms for Sanctions Deal, Minister Says

The Kremlin will not discuss making policy concessions to see U.S. sanctions on the country lifted, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has...