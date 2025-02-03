In Russia, Yura Borisov’s Historic Oscar Nomination Leaves the Regime Lost for Words

Russian actor Yura Borisov’s nomination for an Oscar has been met with a muted and confused reaction in his home country as it has challenged the Kremlin’s long-standing narrative that the West is determined to “cancel” Russian culture.

Borisov is up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Sean Baker’s “Anora” at the Academy Awards on March 2, making him the first Russian to be nominated in an acting category since the fall of the Soviet Union.

But the recognition appears to have sown more confusion than elation and national pride among Russia’s elites and propaganda channels.

While the Kremlin has largely declined to comment, pro-government figures have issued conflicting statements and state television — the primary source of information for many Russians — has responded with near-total silence.

Fringe pro-Kremlin voices have even started floating conspiracy theories, including a claim that the U.S. is plotting to turn the actor into an opposition figure capable of challenging Vladimir Putin.

Mixed reactions

Few pro-government figures reacted to Borisov’s nomination with open enthusiasm.

“Congratulations on the nomination,” wrote Tina Kandelaki, deputy head of Russia’s largest media conglomerate Gazprom Media and a vocal supporter of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

"Just wait and see, Yura! Stay strong, the biggest premieres are ahead,” added Kandelaki, who is sanctioned by the U.S.

“It’s always exciting to be the first. Yura [Yury] Gagarin went to space, Yura Borisov to Hollywood. I hope our Russian guy gets to hold that golden statuette,” wrote Dmitry Gusev, a lawmaker from the pro-Kremlin A Just Russia party, before reminding his audience about alleged “Russophobia” in the West.

But otherwise, the unexpected nomination of Borisov — who has not publicly condemned the war in Ukraine, has previously starred in patriotic action films and continues to live and work in Russia — has undermined Russia’s argument that the West seeks to erase Russian culture because of its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

This talking point is part of the wider pro-Kremlin propaganda narrative depicting Russia as a “besieged fortress” to demand loyalty from the population.