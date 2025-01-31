Vladivostok Man Jailed for Supporting ‘Israeli Aggression’ Against Gaza

A judge in the Far East city of Vladivostok ordered a man to spend five days in jail for supporting “Israeli aggression against the residents of Gaza.”

The Primorye region’s Antiterrorist Committee said it arrested the man earlier this month, a day after he “insulted opponents” in an unidentified Telegram channel. It did not specify what the man wrote in his online comments.

The Leninsky District Court found him guilty of “inciting hatred,” an administrative offense, and ordered him to spend five days in jail.

Independent media, citing court records, identified the man as German Ungvitsky.

Authorities released a video of the man apologizing for his online comments and “warning” others against making similar “rash actions.”

Hamas militants attacked Israel in October 2023, killing over 1,200 people and taking hundreds of hostages. More than 47,000 people have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory war on Gaza, according to local health officials.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire agreement earlier this month.