Russian Overnight Attack Kills At Least 4 in Ukraine’s Sumy Region

An overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine killed at least four people in the northeastern city of Sumy, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said.

Images shared by emergency services showed a gaping hole ripped into the side of an apartment building in Sumy and rescue workers digging through debris as they searched for survivors.

"This is a terrible tragedy, a terrible Russian crime," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media. "It is very important that the world does not pause in putting pressure on Russia for this terror."

Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said four people were killed and nine others, including a child, were wounded in Sumy.

The city lies just over the border from Russia and has been regularly targeted in Russian attacks. Sumy had a pre-war population of more than 255,000 people.

Ukraine's air force said that the Russian military attacked the country with 81 drones. It said air defense systems downed 37 of the drones across the country, including Sumy and near the capital Kyiv.

In the southern region of Odesa, which lies on the Black Sea, officials said Russian drones targeted the port town of Izmail, one of several important Ukrainian export hubs.