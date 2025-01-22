Russian Court Upholds Life Sentence in Zakhar Prilepin Car Bombing Case

A Russian court on Wednesday upheld the life sentence of Alexander Permyakov, who was convicted of injuring pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin and killing his driver in a car bombing in May 2023.

Prilepin, a prominent Russian author and outspoken supporter of the war against Ukraine, was injured in the attack, which killed his driver. Permyakov was sentenced in September on charges that included committing a "terrorist act," the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The court heard that Permyakov, who holds both Russian and Ukrainian citizenship, tracked Prilepin's movements and placed two explosive devices under the road near the writer's home in the Nizhny Novgorod region. Permyakov reportedly admitted in court that Ukraine's SBU security service had promised him $20,000 for assassinating Prilepin.

During the appeal hearing, Permyakov's defense highlighted his cooperation with investigators, including providing information about a hidden weapons stash and the location of an unexploded device. However, the court rejected the appeal, affirming that Permyakov would serve the first five years of his sentence in a prison, where conditions are harsher than in a penal colony.