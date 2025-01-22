Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Court Upholds Life Sentence in Zakhar Prilepin Car Bombing Case

By AFP
Alexander Permyakov. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

A Russian court on Wednesday upheld the life sentence of Alexander Permyakov, who was convicted of injuring pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin and killing his driver in a car bombing in May 2023.

Prilepin, a prominent Russian author and outspoken supporter of the war against Ukraine, was injured in the attack, which killed his driver. Permyakov was sentenced in September on charges that included committing a "terrorist act," the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The court heard that Permyakov, who holds both Russian and Ukrainian citizenship, tracked Prilepin's movements and placed two explosive devices under the road near the writer's home in the Nizhny Novgorod region. Permyakov reportedly admitted in court that Ukraine's SBU security service had promised him $20,000 for assassinating Prilepin.

During the appeal hearing, Permyakov's defense highlighted his cooperation with investigators, including providing information about a hidden weapons stash and the location of an unexploded device. However, the court rejected the appeal, affirming that Permyakov would serve the first five years of his sentence in a prison, where conditions are harsher than in a penal colony.

Moscow has accused Ukraine of orchestrating multiple attacks and assassinations targeting prominent figures inside Russia. Ukraine has not formally claimed responsibility for the attack on Prilepin, though SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk called the writer a "real war criminal" in a televised interview.

Maliuk claimed last year that the explosion left Prilepin with severe injuries, including damage to his pelvis and legs, and suggested he had lost his genitals. Prilepin, however, denied the latter claim, stating that while he suffered numerous fractures and a serious head injury, other assertions about his condition were false.

The 49-year-old writer is known for his novels inspired by his service with Russian forces in Chechnya and his membership in a banned nationalist group. He also fought alongside separatist forces in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Prilepin joined other pro-Kremlin figures in calling for the dismissal of cultural elites they deemed unpatriotic. In January 2023, he signed a contract to serve with the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) in Ukraine.

Read more about: Court cases

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Man Jailed 5 Years Over Street Interview

Yuri Kokhovets was previously sentenced to five years of correctional labor, but prosecutors appealed, asking for a tougher sentence.
1 Min read

Head of Russian Army Theme Park Placed Under House Arrest

Vyacheslav Akhmedov was moved from pre-trial detention to house arrest until Dec. 21, state media reported.
2 Min read

Russian Man Jailed 8 Years for Murder of Gabonese Student

State prosecutors had requested an 11-year sentence for Daniil Fomin, who was charged with murdering François Ndjelassili in August 2023.
2 Min read

Moscow Activist Kotov Detained for Allegedly Donating to Navalny’s ‘Extremist’ Groups

Konstantin Kotov was arrested during the 2019 Moscow election protests and ended up serving 18 months for “multiple breaches” of Russian protest laws...
1 Min read