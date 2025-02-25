Russian Thermophysicist Handed 5-Year Suspended Sentence in FSB-Linked Fraud Case

A Siberian court on Tuesday handed thermophysicist Oleg Kabov a five-year suspended sentence for allegedly falsifying research results in a case widely criticized by the scientific community.

Kabov, 69, was arrested in October 2022 and accused of defrauding the state of 7 million rubles ($81,000) during a 2014-2016 research project on an experimental cooling unit.

Russia’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education approved his research in 2017. However, the following year one of Kabov’s former students contacted the Federal Security Service (FSB) and made fraud allegations against him.

The student’s complaint was later joined by one of Kabov’s co-authors, a former employee of his laboratory who had gone on to work for the FSB following a dispute with Kabov.