Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Jails Hypersonic Missile Scientist 14 Years for Treason

Anatoly Maslov. ITAM Institute

A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced a 77-year-old scientist to 14 years in prison on treason charges after he was accused of sharing top secret information related to Russia's hypersonic missile program with Germany.

The St. Petersburg City Court found Anatoly Maslov guilty of state treason and ordered him to serve 14 years in a maximum-security prison, according to the court’s press service. Maslov denied his guilt.

Prosecutors had requested a 17-year prison sentence for the scientist, whose defense attorneys argued that such a lengthy term would amount to a life sentence due to his age and health issues. Maslov suffered a heart attack while in pre-trial detention in February.

Maslov’s attorney Olga Dinze said the defense plans to appeal Tuesday’s ruling.

Maslov, who was arrested in June 2022, specialized in hypersonics  a theoretical field with important applications for Russia's advanced missile program.

He was the chief researcher at the Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics, which is part of the Siberian branch of Russia's Academy of Sciences.

At least three other scientists from the Siberian city of Novosibirsk  including the head of the center where Maslov worked  have been arrested on different treason accusations since 2022.

An open letter signed by members of Russia’s Academy of Sciences last year accused the authorities of arresting Maslov and two other hypersonic missile scientists for speaking at conferences abroad and participating in international projects.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Science , Court cases , Treason

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

novosibirsk

Russian Man Jailed 25 Years Over Attempted Military Office Arson

Ilya Baburin was detained in September 2022 and charged with terrorism.
1 Min read
behind closed doors

Top Russian Hypersonic Scientist Sentenced to 7 Years for Treason

Alexander Kuranov, 76, was the head of a St. Petersburg state research institute who oversaw the Soviet-era Ayaks hypersonic aircraft program.
1 Min read
hypersonic development

Russian Physicist Sentenced to 12 Years for Treason

Anatoly Gubanov was accused of passing secret hypersonic development materials to Dutch colleagues with whom he collaborated on the world’s first civil...
1 Min read
Festival

To Infinity and Beyond: The Polytech Film Festival Opens in Moscow

Climate change, virtual reality and a masterclass on eating insects are just some of the highlights of the upcoming 360° Science and Technology Film Festival...