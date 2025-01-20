Why Has the Black Sea Oil Spill Been So Devastating for Seabirds?

More than a month has passed since two two oil tankers began leaking thousands of tons of oil into the Black Sea after being damaged in a storm. The spill prompted Russian authorities to declare a federal emergency, with some scientists calling it the worst environmental disaster to hit the country in the 21st century.

An army of volunteers and emergency workers has been tirelessly cleaning globs of heavy fuel oil from the coastlines of southern Russia and annexed Crimea. Alongside these efforts, they’ve been racing to save wildlife affected by the disaster, rescuing thousands of birds.

One heartwarming viral video captured a rare moment of hope amid the devastation: a rescued swan hugging a tearful volunteer just before being released back into the wild. However, not all wildlife impacted by the spill have been as lucky.

The Moscow Times explains why the Black Sea oil spill has been so devasting for seabirds.

‘Tip of the iceberg’

Animals, especially seabirds, are facing some of the worst impacts of the oil spill. Between 15,000 and 20,000 birds are estimated to have died so far, though Ukrainian biologist Ivan Rusev told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) that he believes this is just the “tip of the iceberg.”

Birds covered in oil have been found as far away as Georgia’s Black Sea coast. Even those taken to rehabilitation centers, cleaned and released often struggle to survive. While some experts claim up to 70% of rehabilitated birds survive, Rusev believes the number is closer to 10%, with survivors facing significant risks.

At the Pelikan Center, a Russian seabird rehabilitation facility, only 175 of the 1,051 birds received have survived so far, and 95% of those admitted on a single day in January died.

One particularly tragic incident occurred on Jan. 4, when volunteers released 160 rehabilitated birds at a wildlife refuge in southern Russia. The next day, 60 of those birds were found dead at the same site, according to the independent environmental news outlet Kedr.