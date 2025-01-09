Putin Criticizes Slow Response to Black Sea Oil Spill

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday criticized Russian officials for their slow response to what he described as the country’s most serious environmental disaster in recent memory.

“This is practically one of the most serious environmental challenges we’ve faced in recent years,” Putin said during a televised cabinet meeting, his first of the year. “The information I receive leads me to conclude that everything being done to minimize the damage is clearly insufficient so far.”

The oil spill began on Dec. 15, when two aging tankers carrying 9,200 metric tons of heavy fuel oil were damaged by a storm in the Black Sea. It has since polluted coastal areas in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region and the annexed Crimean peninsula, prompting authorities to declare an emergency.

Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov reported that the tankers are still leaking oil daily. The type of fuel involved — M-100 grade mazut — is particularly challenging to clean up because it sinks below the water’s surface, according to officials.