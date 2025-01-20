Kremlin Critic Khodorkovsky Says Attending Trump Inauguration

Exiled Russian opposition activist Mikhail Khodorkovsky said he was in attendance at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

“May as well check it out, since I’ve been invited,” Khodorkovsky posted on X, describing security measures at the event as “laid-back.”

Khodorkovsky attached a selfie of himself in a tuxedo, followed by photographs of the inside of Capital One Arena in downtown Washington and a guest pass for a Jan. 18 “cabinet reception.”

Public spectators are watching the inauguration from Capital One Arena while Trumpa’s swearing-in ceremony is taking place at the U.S. Capitol due to cold weather.

Khodorkovsky, once Russia’s wealthiest man, left the country after he was pardoned by President Vladimir Putin and freed from prison in late 2013.

The Kremlin said last week that it would not send a representative to the event.