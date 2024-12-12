Putin Not Invited to Trump’s Inauguration – Kremlin

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has not invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend his inauguration in Washington next month, the Kremlin said Thursday.
“No, he hasn’t,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked if Trump had extended an invitation for Putin to attend the Jan. 20 transfer of power ceremony at the Capitol.
A foreign leader has never attended a U.S. president’s inauguration, which is typically attended by ambassadors and other diplomats.
CBS News reported Wednesday that Trump had invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping to his inauguration shortly after he was elected in early November. The broadcaster, citing anonymous sources, said it was not clear whether Xi had accepted the invitation.
Trump’s team reportedly raised the possibility of hosting other leaders, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán who was “still considering” attending the inauguration.
The Washington Post previously reported that Trump also had a phone conversation with Putin after his election in early November. Peskov denied that the Trump-Putin call ever took place.
Putin has limited his foreign travel after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him in 2023 over the deportation of Ukrainian children during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden called the ICC arrest warrant for Putin “justified,” while the Kremlin dismissed it as unacceptable.
Neither Russia nor the United States are ICC members and do not recognize The Hague-based court’s jurisdiction.
