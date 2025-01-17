Russian-Israeli Hostage to Be Freed in First Stage of Hamas-Israel Peace Deal

Russian-Israeli Alexander Trufanov is expected to be among the first group of hostages released by the Hamas militant group this weekend, according to a list of names published by The Times of Israel on Friday.

Trufanov’s name appears alongside 33 hostages who were forcibly taken to Gaza during the Hamas-led assault on Israel in October 2023.

The attack, the deadliest in Israeli history, saw Hamas militants kill 1,200 people and abduct 251 others. According to the Israeli military, 94 hostages remain in Gaza, including 34 who are presumed dead.

Israel’s subsequent military campaign has devastated much of Gaza, with 46,788 people killed, most of them civilians, according to Palestinian health authorities.