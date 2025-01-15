U.S. Imposes Fresh Sanctions on Moscow, Targets Evasion Schemes

The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday announced fresh sanctions targeting Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, as well as efforts by Moscow to evade restrictions already in place.

The new measures target nearly 100 previously sanctioned entities, heighten secondary sanctions risks and zero in on sanctions evasion schemes involving entities in Russia, China and Kyrgyzstan.

“Today’s actions frustrate the Kremlin’s ability to circumvent our sanctions and access goods needed for its war effort,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said. “Today’s expansion of mandatory secondary sanctions will reduce Russia’s access to revenue and goods.”

The sanctioned entities include Russian banks and companies in the financial, energy and defense sectors. The restrictions also targeted a Kyrgyzstan-based financial institution, Keremet Bank, for its role in facilitating cross-border transactions tied to Russia’s military-industrial complex.