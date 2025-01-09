Russian State Media Sees Audience Numbers Fall in 2024

Russian state media and pro-Kremlin news outlets saw their website audience numbers drop by as much as 30% in 2024, the independent news outlet Mozhem Obyasnit reported Thursday, citing rankings by media research organizations.

According to the Russian web analytics service LiveInternet, the tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda’s website experienced the biggest drop, from 6.5 million average daily visitors in 2023 to 4.3 million last year.

Moskovsky Komsomolets, another tabloid, placed second with a 22% drop in website visits from 2023 to 2024, Mozhem Obyasnit said without citing the figures.

Both publications also have a print circulation and are sold at newspaper and magazine kiosks throughout Russia and abroad.