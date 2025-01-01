‘Pure Hypocrisy’: Luxury Western Goods Line Russian Stores Nearly 3 Years After Business Exodus

Despite sweeping Western sanctions and the exodus of global brands after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow’s affluent shoppers continue to enjoy access to a wide variety of luxury Western goods. In the Russian capital’s elite shopping districts, high-end department stores and upscale local outlets are bustling with sales of Western sports cars, designer clothing and gold jewelry, defying early expectations of economic isolation. “I don’t see any particular changes,” said Natalia, a 51-year-old dentist strolling through the lavish GUM shopping mall on Red Square. “Maybe three stores — Chanel, Dior and Hermes — have left. All the rest are the same as before. Even Brunello Cucinelli is here,” she said, naming the Italian fashion house. “They wanted to isolate us? Please! We are so isolated here it’s even funny,” said 61-year-old retiree Sergei, leaving an upmarket store.

news Genealogy Platform MyHeritage Suspends Services in Russia Read more

The United States, European Union and Britain banned the export of luxury goods to Russia as part of their sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Scores of brands also voluntarily left the Russian market, including Chanel, Hermes, LVMH and Kering. However, nearly three years later, many of their logos can still be found on Moscow store shelves. And while some of these brands shuttered their storefronts in Moscow, others have retained their leases, signaling potential plans to return. “Their announced departure is pure hypocrisy,” said a French businessman selling luxury goods in Moscow. “Even though their stores are officially closed, these brands sell to Russians through ‘marketplaces’ and dealers,” he added, requesting anonymity. Sanctioned goods continue to enter Russia through middlemen in countries like Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan, ex-Soviet states with close ties to Moscow. Export data shows a spike in trade between these nations and Western countries since sanctions were imposed. “One way or another, everything is imported,” said Elena, a 38-year-old marketing manager for a luxury lingerie designer, shopping in central Moscow. “It’s a little more complicated, but overall everybody manages.”

news The 6 Best Moscow Times Articles of 2024 Read more