Russia to Declare Federal Emergency Over Black Sea Oil Spill

Authorities in Russia plan to declare a federal-level emergency in response to the oil spill along the Black Sea coast, which local and regional emergency services, aided by thousands of volunteers, have struggled to clean up over the past week.

“Yesterday, together with all my colleagues, we discussed the situation, and by the decision of the leader [President Vladimir Putin], it will be assigned the status of a federal emergency,” Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-backed head of annexed Crimea, was quoted as saying by Interfax on Thursday.

Aksyonov said Russia’s Emergency Situations Minister, Alexander Kurenkov, will convene an emergency commission to formalize the decision, which would allow federal funds to be allocated to address the aftermath of the oil spill. However, he did not specify when the meeting would take place, and the Emergency Situations Ministry has not yet publicly commented on the reported decision to introduce a federal-level emergency.

The southern Krasnodar region declared a regional state of emergency on Wednesday amid stalling cleanup efforts. Locals have criticized the operation, citing insufficient personnel and equipment for the unfolding environmental disaster.

The spill, which occurred on Dec. 15, was caused when two Russian-flagged oil tankers were damaged during a storm, releasing thousands of tons of heavy fuel oil, known as mazut, into the Black Sea. Emergency officials reported on Monday that approximately 55 kilometers (34 miles) of coastline have been polluted.