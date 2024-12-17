The Pro-War Russians and Ukrainian Defectors Killed Amid Moscow’s Invasion

The head of the Russian army's chemical weapons division was killed Tuesday in a blast outside an apartment building in Moscow, becoming the highest-ranking military official to be killed in such a blast during the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion.

Sources in Ukraine's SBU security service told news agencies that it was behind the early morning explosion in what it called a “special operation,” calling Igor Kirillov a "war criminal."

Here’s a list of some of the Russian pro-war figures and Ukrainian officials who switched sides after the invasion who have been killed in assassination attacks:

Daria Dugina

Daria Dugina, the 29-year-old daughter of Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin, was killed in August 2022 when an explosive device detonated on the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) pointed the finger at Ukraine and said the person responsible was a Ukrainian woman born in 1979 who had rented an apartment in the same building where Dugina lived. Kyiv neither confirmed nor denied a role in the car bombing.

Dugin, 62, is an outspoken Russian ultranationalist intellectual who enthusiastically backs Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as did his daughter. Russian media reports suggested Dugina had borrowed her father's car at the last minute.