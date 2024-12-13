Investigators Drop Case Into Death of Cat That Sparked National Outcry – Reports

Russian law enforcement authorities ended an investigation into animal cruelty nearly a year after the death of a pet cat mistakenly thrown from a train sparked a national outcry, media reported Friday.

The cat, Twix, gained nationwide attention after he was found dead, likely from frostbite, in freezing conditions northeast of Moscow on Jan. 11.

Investigators dropped the animal cruelty case in October due to “the absence of a criminal wrongdoing,” the tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda reported, citing an anonymous source close to law enforcement.

The source claimed a train conductor had found Twix and shown him to passengers, including the person transporting the cat.

“But no one recognized the pet,” the source said. They added that Twix was later placed in the train’s vestibule, where a passenger reportedly left him on the platform during a stop in Kirov.