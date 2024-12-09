Putin Personally Granted Asylum to Syria’s Assad, Kremlin Says

President Vladimir Putin personally granted asylum to ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and his family, the Kremlin said Monday.

“Such decisions can’t be taken without the head of state. It was his decision,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

Peskov declined to comment on Assad’s current whereabouts and said Putin was not scheduled to meet him at the moment.

"As for President Assad's whereabouts, I've got nothing to tell you," Peskov told journalists, adding: "What happened [with Assad’s toppling] has surprised the whole world and, in this case, we are no exception."

On Sunday, Russian news agencies cited anonymous Kremlin sources as saying that Assad and his family were in Moscow after Islamist-led rebels entered Damascus, ending almost six decades of his family’s rule.