Kremlin Introduces New Performance Metrics for Regional Governors

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Thursday establishing new key performance indicators (KPIs) to evaluate regional governors, with a focus on birth rates, support for Ukraine war veterans and public trust.

The updated rating system aligns with Putin’s long-term development goals outlined in his “May Decrees,” an executive order issued on his May 7 inauguration day.

The first metric listed is public trust, measured through opinion polls on confidence in both Putin and the governors. Other top KPIs include population growth, fertility rates, life expectancy and poverty reduction.

Governors will also be evaluated on the satisfaction of soldiers returning from the war in Ukraine, particularly regarding medical care and employment opportunities.