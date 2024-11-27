Germany Shutters Berlin Bureau of Russian State Broadcaster, Moscow Says

German authorities are shutting down the Berlin bureau of Russia’s state broadcaster Channel One, citing national security concerns, the broadcaster said Wednesday.
Channel One correspondent Ivan Blagoy said he and cameraman Dmitry Volkov were ordered to leave Germany by mid-December.
“The decision was motivated by Germany’s national security interests,” Blagoy said, referencing a 10-page document issued by German authorities.
According to Channel One, the document claims the broadcaster poses a “significant and direct threat to German and EU public order and security” through its ability to influence public opinion and decision-making.
Officials in Berlin reportedly argue that Channel One has fostered distrust among Russian-speaking migrants in Germany toward German and EU institutions by promoting a narrative of the “declining West.”
Despite restrictions on Russian state-backed media, Channel One retains significant viewership among former Soviet Union migrants in Germany, the document says.
Blagoy claimed the order to close the bureau came “almost immediately” after Channel One aired a report on the recent arrest of a German citizen in Russia’s Kaliningrad region on charges of sabotage.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry has promised retaliatory measures, though German authorities have not publicly commented on the reported closure.
The Moscow Times contacted Germany’s media regulator for comment.
In late 2021, Germany successfully lobbied to block the German-language version of Russia’s RT broadcaster from Europe’s satellite network, prompting Russia to shut down Deutsche Welle’s Moscow bureau in retaliation.
The United States has also sanctioned Channel One over its ties to the Russian government.
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
