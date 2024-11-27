Germany Shutters Berlin Bureau of Russian State Broadcaster, Moscow Says

German authorities are shutting down the Berlin bureau of Russia’s state broadcaster Channel One, citing national security concerns, the broadcaster said Wednesday.

Channel One correspondent Ivan Blagoy said he and cameraman Dmitry Volkov were ordered to leave Germany by mid-December.

“The decision was motivated by Germany’s national security interests,” Blagoy said, referencing a 10-page document issued by German authorities.

According to Channel One, the document claims the broadcaster poses a “significant and direct threat to German and EU public order and security” through its ability to influence public opinion and decision-making.