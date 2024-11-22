Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

St. Petersburg Police Investigate Arson of Lenin’s Hideaway Hut

The torched Lenin hut. vk.com/lenin_shalash

Law enforcement authorities in St. Petersburg launched a criminal investigation after vandals set fire to a replica of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin’s straw hut, where he once hid from Imperial Russian authorities.

The hut, part of a historical and cultural museum complex in the village of Razliv, was discovered torched in the early hours of Wednesday. Police are searching for suspects, who could face up to three years in prison if convicted of damaging a cultural heritage site.

Lenin used the hut in the summer of 1917, disguised as a Finnish hay farmer, while evading arrest before the Bolshevik Revolution. During his time there, he began drafting his seminal work, “The State and Revolution,” which argued for the overthrow of the bourgeois state in favor of a proletarian government.

The Razliv museum announced plans to restore the hut, which requires periodic refurbishment and has previously burned down twice — in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Read more about: Lenin , St. Petersburg

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian WWII Museum Puts Ukrainian ‘Trophies’ on Display

Soviet-era Ukrainian tanks captured during Russia's invasion of its western neighbor have appeared at a World War II museum outside St. Petersburg ahead...

St. Petersburg Artwork Celebrating City's Ties to Mariupol Removed

Authorities in Russia’s second city St. Petersburg removed a piece of public art celebrating the city’s friendship with its twin city Mariupol...

St. Petersburg Funnels $1.5Mln from City Budget to Mariupol Reconstruction – Media

St. Petersburg has contributed 100 million rubles ($1.5 million) toward the reconstruction of Mariupol, the southern Ukrainian port city largely destroyed...

Plaque Honoring North Korean Leader Unveiled in Russia's St. Petersburg

A memorial plaque honoring North Korea's former leader Kim-Jong-Il was unveiled during an opening ceremony on Thursday in St. Petersburg, the Interfax...