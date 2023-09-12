Ex-Austrian Minister Who Waltzed With Putin Moves to St. Petersburg With Ponies

A former Austrian foreign minister who danced with Russian President Vladimir Putin at her wedding has moved to St. Petersburg along with her two ponies, according to the independent news outlet The Insider.

Karin Kneissl will head the Geopolitical Observatory for Russia’s Key Issues (GORKI), a research center at St. Petersburg State University that was established in March and tasked with advancing Russian foreign policy.

Accompanying her in the move was a pair of ponies she transported with the help of a Russian aircraft sanctioned by the U.S. and Ukraine, The Insider reported, citing the pro-war Telegram channel Fighterbomber.

“The horses are in good health,” the Leningrad region’s veterinary service said after inspecting Kneissl’s ponies over the weekend.