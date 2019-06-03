Russian Schoolchildren Brought on ‘Whale Jail’ Tours, Activist Says

Russian kindergarteners are being given tours of the controversial pens that hold 10 killer whales and 87 beluga whales in the country's Far East, an animal rights activist said Monday.

Images of the mammals kept in enclosures in a bay near the Sea of Japan port of Nakhodka first appeared after they were caught for export to China last summer. Under international pressure, Russia in April signed an agreement with a group of international scientists to release the orcas and the belugas.