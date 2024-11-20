Putin Rules Out ‘Freezing’ War in Ukraine, Top Spokesman Says

President Vladimir Putin will not agree to freeze the war in Ukraine along the current front lines, the Kremlin said Wednesday, countering reports that he might consider such an arrangement in discussions with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

“The [Russian] president has repeatedly said that any option of freezing the conflict won’t work for us,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a daily briefing. “It’s important for us to achieve our goals.”

Peskov’s remarks followed a Reuters report — citing anonymous sources — suggesting Putin might be open to freezing hostilities and negotiating the division of Ukrainian territories currently under Russian occupation.

However, reports suggest outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons against Russian targets could complicate any settlement, possibly encouraging Moscow to continue fighting.

Putin has repeatedly demanded that Ukraine abandon its NATO membership ambitions and withdraw its forces from four regions partially occupied by Russia — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — as preconditions for peace talks. Ukraine, in turn, insists on a complete withdrawal of Russian forces from those areas, as well as Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.