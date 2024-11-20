Putin Rules Out ‘Freezing’ War in Ukraine, Top Spokesman Says

More recently, the Kremlin leader has expressed willingness to engage with Trump, who said he could end the war within 24 hours of taking office, though the president-elect has not disclosed specifics of his plan.
Russian officials and business elites previously told The Moscow Times that they see Trump’s return to the White House as an opportunity to weaken European resolve and partially restore relations with Washington.
Putin reportedly reaffirmed Russia’s negotiating position, including its security concerns and front-line status, in a recent phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that was criticized by the Ukrainian authorities.
Moscow and Kyiv have not engaged in direct peace talks since the early weeks of the invasion, which is closely approaching its third-year mark.
