Ukraine Uses U.S.-Made Long-Range Missiles on Russian Border Region, Moscow Says

Ukrainian forces have for the first time used U.S.-supplied ATACMS long-range missiles to strike a target inside Russia, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement, which Ukraine has not yet confirmed, comes just days after U.S. media reported that the White House authorized Kyiv to use ATACMS to strike at targets inside Russia's borders.

"Overnight, at 03:25 a.m. Moscow time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a facility in the Bryansk region with six ATACMS ballistic missiles," the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said its air defense systems intercepted five of the ATACMS missiles, while one was damaged.