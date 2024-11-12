Activists in Russia-Backed Abkhazia Released After Night of Protests

Authorities in the breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia released several opposition activists who were arrested while protesting an economic agreement with Russia in exchange for their supporters unblocking key roads and bridges, state media reported Tuesday.

Five activists were arrested outside Abkhazia’s parliament on Monday after local lawmakers passed a regulatory law tied to a Russian-Abkhazian investment deal. A sixth activist was arrested late last week.

Supporters of the arrested activists started blocking traffic along three key bridges leading to Abkhazia’s capital of Sukhumi around 10:00 p.m. on Monday.

All six activists were released by early Tuesday evening, Russia’s state news agency TASS reported, citing an opposition spokesman. The news agency previously reported that a local court had dismissed some of the activists’ cases.

Around the same time, the bridges to Sukhumi were unblocked.