Abkhazia Leader Says Ready To Resign if Protesters Vacate Parliament

Russia-backed leader of Georgia's breakaway republic of Abkhazia announced Saturday that he is ready to resign after protesters stormed the regional parliament, opposing an investment deal with Russia.

Protests have erupted in recent days in the republic over the controversial Russian-Abkhazian investment agreement, which — if ratified by the local parliament — would offer various benefits to Russian investors in Abkhazia, including an eight-year tax and customs duty exemption.

"I am ready to call elections, to resign...and stand in elections. Let the people say who they will support," the leader of the separatist republic Aslan Bzhania said.