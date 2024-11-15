Protesters Storm Parliament in Abkhazia Amid Dispute Over Russian Investment Treaty

Protesters broke onto the premises of Abkhazia’s parliament building on Friday, opposing an investment agreement with Russia they claim threatens the breakaway region’s economic and security interests.
Scores of demonstrators gathered in Sukhumi as lawmakers gathered to consider ratifying the controversial Russian-Abkhazian investment agreement, with activists arguing the deal would enable Russians to buy newly built complexes in the region, effectively undermining local control.
Protesters hurled stones and sticks at security forces, while a vehicle rammed through the parliament’s metal fence, Russia’s state-run TASS news agency reported. A fire engine was brought outside the building to block the crowd from entering.
Law enforcement deployed tear gas, and gunfire was reported at the scene, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Russian-language bureau for the Caucasus.
Amid the escalating unrest, Abkhazia’s parliament postponed the session where the agreement was set for ratification, media reported.
Abkhazia’s Interior Minister and head of state security went to speak to the crowd of protesters to describe the situation, TASS later reported.
The controversial treaty has been championed by Abkhazia’s Russia-backed leader, Aslan Bzhaniya, who has spent the past two years advocating for the so-called “apartments bill.” It seeks to lift the region’s ban on foreign ownership of residential property, allowing Russians to purchase real estate on the Black Sea coast.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.