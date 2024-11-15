Protesters Storm Parliament in Abkhazia Amid Dispute Over Russian Investment Treaty

Protesters broke onto the premises of Abkhazia’s parliament building on Friday, opposing an investment agreement with Russia they claim threatens the breakaway region’s economic and security interests.

Scores of demonstrators gathered in Sukhumi as lawmakers gathered to consider ratifying the controversial Russian-Abkhazian investment agreement, with activists arguing the deal would enable Russians to buy newly built complexes in the region, effectively undermining local control.

Protesters hurled stones and sticks at security forces, while a vehicle rammed through the parliament’s metal fence, Russia’s state-run TASS news agency reported. A fire engine was brought outside the building to block the crowd from entering.