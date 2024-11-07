Russian Attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Kills 4, Wounds 40

Russian aerial attacks on the frontline city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday killed at least four people and wounded another 40, including children, officials said.

Another two were killed in a separate attack on the eastern Donetsk region, strikes that followed a wave of overnight drone attacks, including on the capital Kyiv.

Russian forces have stepped up their attacks in Zaporizhzhia in recent days and are making rapid advances in the industrial territory of Donetsk, both of which the Kremlin says are Russian territory.

"The death toll as a result of Russia's strikes on Zaporizhzhia has risen to four," the emergency services said in a statement on social media.

"Forty were wounded, including four children," Governor Ivan Fedorov said in a separate statement.

Officials said earlier that a hospital had been damaged in Zaporizhzhia, which had a pre-war population of more than 700,000 people and lies around 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the nearest Russian positions.

A four-month-old girl and boys aged one, five and 15 were wounded in the attacks, Fedorov said.

Officials posted images showing rescue workers pulling victims from the rubble and holding back distressed locals from getting to the destroyed buildings.

The strikes later in the Donetsk region killed two people and wounded five more in the village of Mykolaivka, the region's Governor Vadym Filashkin announced on social media.

"One of the shells hit a five-story building and four buildings nearby were damaged," he wrote on social media.

He posted a photo of a Soviet-era residential building on fire, dozens of its windows blown out with debris littering the ground beneath it.