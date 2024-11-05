Ukrainian Drone Slams Into Apartment Complex in Russia’s Belgorod, Governor Says

A Ukrainian drone crashed into an apartment complex in the southwestern Russian city of Belgorod, injuring at least one person, regional authorities said Tuesday.

Belgorod region governor Vyachelsav Gladkov said emergency workers rescued a man from the fifth floor of the apartment complex. According to Gladkov, the man suffered from a smoke inhalation injury but refused to be hospitalized.

“The fire was extinguished… the facades and windows of ten apartments were damaged as a result of the attack,” the governor wrote on Telegram. He said seven cars were also damaged.

Telegram news channels, citing anonymous law enforcement sources, reported that the drone crashed into an apartment complex on the west side of Belgorod called Novaya Zhizn.

Baza, a Telegram channel with purported links to Russian security services, published a video of what it said was the moment the drone crashed on Wednesday. In the video, the roar of a drone can be heard, followed by the sound of an explosion and a fireball.

The Moscow Times geolocated photos of the drone crash site published by Gladkov with those of Novaya Zhizn publicly available through the Russian search engine Yandex.

Belgorod lies south of the Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops launched a surprise cross-border incursion in early August. The region has regularly faced attacks since President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.