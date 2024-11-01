Exiled Businessman Chichvarkin Says He’s Leaving Russia’s Opposition, Citing Infighting

Self-exiled entrepreneur Yevgeny Chichvarkin said Friday that he is temporarily stepping away from Russia’s opposition, criticizing activists for “fighting each other” instead of uniting against the Kremlin.

“I’ve decided to withdraw from the Russian opposition for now, until my colleagues and friends refocus on fighting the bloody, monstrous, disgraceful Putin regime,” Chichvarkin said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Chichvarkin, 50, co-founded the mobile phone retailer Yevroset in the late 1990s, growing it into a major brand. He fled to Britain in 2008, saying he feared for his life if jailed in Russia, where he faced extortion and kidnapping charges he claimed were politically motivated.

Those charges were dropped in 2011.