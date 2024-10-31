1 Killed, 34 Wounded in Russian Strike on Ukraine’s Kharkiv

A Russian strike on an apartment building in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed one child and wounded over two dozen others, the local governor said Thursday.

A guided aerial bomb — a powerful weapon used widely by Russia — hit a building in the city on Wednesday evening, according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The attack killed a 12-year-old boy and wounded 34 people, according to an updated toll from Governor Oleh Syniehubov. He had previously reported that there were two dead, including an 11-year-old.

Syniehubov posted photos of a gaping hole in the facade of a tall building, where first responders could be seen sifting through the rubble.

“The rubble is still being cleared. There may still be people under the rubble,” Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.