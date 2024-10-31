1 Killed, 34 Wounded in Russian Strike on Ukraine’s Kharkiv

A Russian strike on an apartment building in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed one child and wounded over two dozen others, the local governor said Thursday.
A guided aerial bomb — a powerful weapon used widely by Russia — hit a building in the city on Wednesday evening, according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The attack killed a 12-year-old boy and wounded 34 people, according to an updated toll from Governor Oleh Syniehubov. He had previously reported that there were two dead, including an 11-year-old.
Syniehubov posted photos of a gaping hole in the facade of a tall building, where first responders could be seen sifting through the rubble.
“The rubble is still being cleared. There may still be people under the rubble,” Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.
The city’s mayor Ihor Terekhov said earlier that people were trapped in the upper floors of the building, adding that the airstrike destroyed several floors.
Kharkiv lies around 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border and has been pounded by Russian air strikes throughout the two-and-a-half-year war.
On Wednesday evening, Zelensky called on his Western allies to act in response to the strike.
“Every decision they delay means at least dozens or even hundreds of such Russian bombs against Ukraine. Their decisions mean the lives of our people,” he said on Telegram.
Zelensky has been asking Western countries to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems, particularly long-range weapons.
Ukraine's military downed two missiles and 17 drones launched by Russia overnight, the air force said Thursday.
