History Teacher in Russia’s Khabarovsk Creates North Korean Ideology Club for Students

A history teacher in the Far East Russian city of Khabarovsk created a club for students to learn about Juche, the state ideology of North Korea, Russian media reported Tuesday.

According to the club’s founder, Vladislav Kushnirenko, members of the club are currently undertaking work to “debunk myths” about the isolated country after having visited a Cold War-era summer camp in North Korea earlier this year.

“Together with the students at our school, we’ve already held our first three events,” Kushnirenko was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency. “We hope that students from other schools in Khabarovsk will join us in the future.”

According to the School No. 80 history teacher, North Korea’s consulate in the city “agreed to and supported” the creation of the club, where students work on projects with names like “The Defeat of the American Aggressors in the Taejon Operation” or “The Korean People's Army Air Forces. History, Modernity and Future.” Students also read the memoirs of North Korea’s founder Kim Il Sung.