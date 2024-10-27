Ukraine Probes Reports Russia Shot at Civilians in Frontline Town

Ukraine is investigating reports that Russian soldiers shot at civilians in the embattled frontline town of Selydove, prosecutors said Sunday.

A video posted on Telegram by "Ghost of Khortytsia," a Ukrainian army unit, purported to show Russian forces opening fire on a civilian vehicle.

The footage taken from a drone shows a person rushing around the side of a car, with an on-screen caption saying the vehicle had come under "enemy fire."

A second clip showed what appeared to be two Ukrainian soldiers accompanied by one of the car's occupants dragging an injured person away from the scene.