Putin Warns Against ‘Illusory’ Attempts to Defeat Russia

President Vladimir Putin warned Thursday that attempts to defeat Russia on the battlefield were "illusory," remarks made ahead of his first meeting with UN chief Antonio Guterres in more than two years.

Putin was speaking in the Tatarstan capital of Kazan on the final day of the BRICS summit, a forum Moscow hopes will help forge a united front of emerging economies against "Western hegemony."

Moscow's adversaries "do not conceal their aim to deal our country a strategic defeat", Putin said at the summit. "I will say directly that these are illusory calculations, that can be made only by those who do not know Russia's history."

Also present at Thursday's meeting was Chinese President Xi Jinping, who said the world faces "serious challenges" and expressed hope that BRICS could be a "stabilizing force for peace."

"We need to continue to push for a ceasefire in Gaza, relaunch the two-state solution and stop the spread of war in Lebanon," Xi said. "There should be no more suffering and destruction in Palestine and Lebanon."