Putin Touts BRICS Economic Growth at Business Forum

The BRICS group of countries is driving global economic growth faster than advanced Western economies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the group’s business forum on Friday.

The five original members of BRICS — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — together with its four newcomers accounted for 37.4% of global GDP compared to 29.3% for G7 countries last year, Putin said as he predicted “the gap will inevitably widen.”

“The member countries of our association are in fact the drivers of global economic growth. And it’s in BRICS that the main growth of global GDP will be generated in the foreseeable future,” Putin said.

BRICS takes its name from the first letters of the five members who joined between 2009 and 2010. This year, the group expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.