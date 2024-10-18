Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia and Ukraine Exchange Bodies of Nearly 600 Fallen Soldiers

Ukrainian Defense Ministry

Russia and Ukraine said Friday they exchanged the bodies of 590 fallen soldiers in the latest publicly known swap between the two warring countries.

Moscow received the remains of 89 soldiers, the RBC news website reported, citing Russian lawmaker Shamsayil Saraliyev, who is a member of a parliamentary group dedicated to Russia’s so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government’s project on captured, missing and killed Russian soldiers said the bodies were recovered in southeastern Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as western Russia’s Kursk region, where Kyiv’s forces launched a cross-border incursion on Aug. 6.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has not commented on the exchange. Kyiv, meanwhile, repatriated 501 bodies, according to Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Ukraine said 382 of the fallen soldiers had fought in the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, which Russian forces captured in February after one of the bloodiest battles since the full-scale invasion in 2022.

The remaining bodies were recovered from other cities and regions claimed by Russia over the course of the war, including Bakhmut, Maryinka, Vuhledar, Zapirhzhiza and Luhansk.

Ukraine previously said it hopes to locate and identify more than 24,000 missing Ukrainian soldiers.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

‘I Wanted to Be With Ukraine’: Prominent Russian Journalist, Photographer Speaks on Her Life in Kyiv

Victoria Ivleva has been documenting the impacts of the war in Ukraine on the country’s people since moving from Moscow to Kyiv.
4 Min read

Russia Attacked Ukraine With 48 Drones Overnight – Kyiv

"A total of 48 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs were launched," the Ukrainian air force said, adding that defensive systems had downed 41 of them.
1 Min read

Ukraine Says Exported 7 Million Tons via Black Sea Corridor

The numbers mark a more than fivefold increase in cargo in just over a month.
1 Min read

6 Nepalis Killed Fighting for Russia, One Captured in Ukraine

Kathmandu urged Russia to stop the use of Nepali mercenaries and send any men still serving back home.
1 Min read