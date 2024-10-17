Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Airstrikes Kill 10 in Northwestern Syria, War Monitor Says

By AFP
Idlib province in Syria. Anas Alkharboutli / dpa / TASS

Russian airstrikes on sites including a furniture workshop in northwest Syria killed 10 people and wounded 30 others, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said late Wednesday.

"The number of people killed in Idlib has risen to ten civilians including a child, due to the Russian airstrikes on Idlib countryside," the U.K.-based war monitoring organization said, adding that 14 children were injured.

Russia's air force hit "a sawmill, a furniture workshop and an olive presser" on the outskirts of the city of Idlib, the organization said.

Syria's "White Helmets" civil defense force said its teams recovered the bodies of those killed in the Russian bombardment.

Wednesday's strikes "targeted a furniture manufacturing workshop while workers were inside, killing 10 civilians and seriously wounding 32 others," the civil defense force said.

Russia, which is allied with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has not commented on the Idlib strikes.

Around half of Idlib province and other areas are controlled by former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

The region is subject to a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey after a Syrian government offensive in March 2020. Despite being repeatedly violated, the ceasefire is still largely holding.

