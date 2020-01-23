Syrian Army Retreats After Idlib Attack, Russia Says

Hundreds of Syrian militants have launched attacks against government forces in several parts of Syria's Idlib province, killing up to 40 Syrian soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The Ministry went on to say that during one of the offensives the militants seized two settlements in the southeast of the Idlib de-escalation zone, forcing Syrian army troops to abandon their positions under rocket fire.

Idlib is the last rebel-held swathe of territory in the country, and hundreds of thousands of people in the area have fled in recent weeks amid heavy airstrikes by Russian and Syrian forces.

According to Russia, which is aiding President Bashar al-Assad's forces, the attacks began on Wednesday and some fighting was ongoing. About 40 Syrian soldiers had been killed and up to 80 wounded, with about 50 militants killed and up to 90 wounded.

The statement from Moscow said that the attackers were from different groups, including the Islamic Party of Turkestan and Tahrir al-Sham, the latest incarnation of the former Nusra Front that was part of al-Qaeda until 2016.

It was further specified that the militants were equipped with pickup trucks, armored personnel carriers, tanks and heavy machine guns.