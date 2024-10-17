Cave-In Kills 3 Miners in Russia’s Kamchatka

Three workers were killed after part of a gold mine collapsed in Far East Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula, the head of the regional Emergency Situations Ministry said Thursday.
The men were working at the Kumroch mine, located in Kamchatka’s Ust-Kamchatsky District, when one of the shafts collapsed. The site is operated by the Bystrinskaya Mining Company and is expected to begin full mining and processing production by 2026.
According to Sergey Lebedev, who heads the regional Emergency Situations Ministry, a rescue team was dispatched to the location of the cave-in, after which the bodies of the three miners were pulled from the rubble.
Earlier this week, a similar mining accident happened in western Siberia’s Kemerovo region, where one worker was killed following a rock slide.
That incident occurred two days after another deadly accident at the Denisovsky Vostochny coal mine in Far East Russia’s republic of Sakha (Yakutia).
